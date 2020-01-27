Money & Banking

Sunil Mehta takes over as Chief Executive of Indian Banks’ Association

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 27, 2020 Published on January 27, 2020

 

Sunil Mehta has taken over as Chief Executive of Indian Banks’ Association from today.

“He succeeds VG Kannan, who demitted office as Chief Executive on December 31, 2019, after being at the helm for three years,” an IBA statement on Monday said.

Mehta retired as Managing Director and CEO of Punjab National Bank.

