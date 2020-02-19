Money & Banking

Supratim Bandyopadhyay appointed PFRDA Chairman

New Delhi | Updated on February 19, 2020 Published on February 19, 2020

KR Srivats

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA) has a new Chairman in Supratim Bandyopadhyay. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment for a period of five years or till his attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

Prior to this elevation, Bandyopadhyay was Wholetime Member (Finance) with the pension regulator. .

Bandyopadhyay had a long stint at Life Insurance Corporation and was Executive Director at the insurance behemoth before joining PFRDA.

