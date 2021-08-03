Money & Banking

New savings account

Suryoday Small Finance Bank launches ‘Health and Wellness Savings Account’

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 03, 2021

R Baskar Babu, MD and CEO, Suryoday Small Finance Bank   -  BIJOY GHOSH

The criteria for opening the premium savings account include maintenance of average monthly balance of ₹3 lakh and being eligible as per the key health declaration form

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB) has launched a “Health and Wellness Savings Account,” offering top-up health insurance of ₹25 lakhs, annual healthcare package and on-call emergency ambulance medical care services.

The Bank, in a statement, said: “Top-up health insurance and healthcare package are free of charge for one year after opening the account. Free Ambulance service up to a distance of 20 Kms will be available at 102 locations across the country till March-end 2022.

A resident individual (18 years to 65 years) can open the “Suryoday Health and Wellness Savings Account” either singly or jointly.

The criteria for opening the premium savings account include maintenance of average monthly balance of ₹3 lakh and being eligible as per the key health declaration form, the Bank said.

R Baskar Babu, MD & CEO, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, said: “Treatment for medical emergencies, can set one back financially. Hence, we decided to introduce “Suryoday Health and Wellness Savings Account” to cushion this impact.

“We want to be a part of holistic financial & health planning for the entire family, so that not only their wealth grows but we also ensure that they don’t go out-of-pocket in case of medical emergencies.”

Features

Some of the features of the new product include a “Platinum” RuPay Secure Chip Debit Card variant, daily ATM withdrawal limit of ₹1.50 lakh, daily POS usage limit of ₹3 lakh. Existing Saving Account customers can upgrade to the Health and Wellness Savings Account.

Depending on the balance in the savings account, SSFB currently offers 4 per cent interest on balance up to ₹1 lakh, 6.25 per cent on balances above ₹1 lakh and up to ₹10 lakhs, and 6 per cent on balances above ₹10 lakhs.

Published on August 03, 2021

