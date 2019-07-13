Suryoday Small Finance plans upto Rs 1,000-cr IPO by mid-2020

Taking Manipur’s flavours beyond its borders
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) announced its plans to raise upto Rs 1,000 crore through initial public offer (IPO) by mid-2020.
The company would raise about Rs 400 crore through an offer-for-sale (OFS), while fresh capital infusion would take the total IPO size anywhere between Rs 600 crore and Rs 1,000 crore, informed a top official here.
R Baskar Babu, CEO, Suryoday Small Finance Bank stated that the preparations for the IPO will begin from December this year following compliance requirements. "The IPO will come by September 2020. We are looking to raise Rs 400 crore through OFS, while further fresh equity infusion will take the IPO size between Rs 600 and Rs 1,000 crore," said Babu.
The scheduled commercial bank, which started banking operations in January 2017, has achieved an asset portfolio of about Rs 3,000 crore and deposit book of about Rs 1,800 crore.
"We are planning to increase our asset portfolio to approx Rs 4,500-5,000 crore, while the deposits are expected to increase to Rs 3,500-4,000 crore by end of the fiscal," said Babu, who was in Ahmedabad to announce bank's expansion in Gujarat market.
Suryoday SFB is also planning to increase its number of banking outlets from the current 382 to about 600 by March next year.
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Bike ambulances bring timely first-aid services to people in remote areas around Shimla
Rajasthan’s mining industry is far from the modernised operation one expects it to be
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
The Budget focuses on the fundamentals needed for better insurance penetration
Early retirement is an option for some, provided they have clarity on their plans after the big step
The Budget has made the entire 60 per cent of the withdrawable NPS corpus, tax-free
The stock of BEML gained 7.7 per cent breaching the 21- as well as the 50-day moving averages on Thursday.
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...