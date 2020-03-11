Swiss Re appoints Hadi Riachi as CEO of India operations

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
Swiss Re, one of the largest reinsurers in the world, has appointed Hadi Riachi as CEO of its India unit (branch). The appointment will come into effect from April 1. Riachi will succeed G Satish Raju, who has decided to pursue career opportunities outside Swiss Re.
Riachi, who had joined Swiss Re in 2015, will be based in Mumbai and will drive growth across Swiss Re’s Property and Casualty (P&C) and Life and Health (L&H) business lines in India.
In addition, he will also strengthen the company’s engagement with its government partners. Most recently, Riachi was the head of North Africa, where he grew the portfolio across P&C and L&H business lines while strengthening the public sector solutions footprint in the market.
Victor Kuk, Head of P&C Solutions, South-East Asia, India, Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said: “We believe that Asia will drive 50 per cent of Swiss Re’s growth in this decade, and part of that growth lies in our ability to capture the opportunities in high-growth markets, including India. With Hadi on board, we have a leader with a wealth of experience in the P&C business and a proven track-record in realising the potential and opportunities in a high growth market environment, which will be instrumental to our growth plans in India.”
