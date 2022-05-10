Swiss Re to open new centre in Hyderabad

Swiss Re Global Business Solutions (GBS) India, the analytical and innovation hub of Swiss Re, will launch a new centre in Hyderabad in September 2022.

“The new GBS centre will strengthen Swiss Re’s commitment to India, as well as its digital, data and technology capabilities in delivering global solutions that make the world more resilient,” a company statement said. Swiss Re GBS India’s capabilities enable the company to deliver quality reinsurance services and solutions, it said.

Centre of excellence

As the third-largest office location for Swiss Re Group, Swiss Re GBS India operates as a centre of excellence with a focus on innovation, driving business impact and building global expertise and capabilities.

“Data is an essential fuel for Swiss Re’s business. By strengthening our data and digital capabilities, employing our modelling expertise, and developing new data-driven services, we can predict and mitigate risk before an event happens,” Pravina Ladva, Group Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Swiss Re, said.

“With its significant data, digital and tech talent pool, Hyderabad creates new opportunities that complement our existing hub in Bangalore,” Amit Kalra, Head - Global Business Solutions Centre India, Swiss Re, said.

Both locations in Bangalore and Hyderabad are currently hiring talent across data science, engineering, among other diverse skilled streams, the statement said on Tuesday.