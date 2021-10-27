Swiss Re to pick up 23 per cent stake in Paytm Insuretech for ₹920 crore

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Digital payments major Paytm on Wednesday announced that its associate, Paytm Insuretech (PIT), has entered into a strategic partnership with Swiss Re under which the reinsurer will pick up 23 per cent stake in PIT.
Swiss Re will invest (by way of equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares) approximately ₹920 crore (₹397.3 crore upfront and the remaining in tranches subject to fulfilment of certain milestones) in PIT for an aggregate stake of 23 per cent on a fully diluted basis.
"As part of Paytm's financial inclusion offering, this partnership is in furtherance of the company's mission to bring half a billion Indians into the mainstream economy," Paytm said.
Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Chairman, MD and CEO of One 97 Communications) said, “We are excited to partner with Swiss Re for our insurance foray as a key strategic investor. It is an important milestone in our financial services journey to take general insurance products to the masses. We look forward to gaining from Swiss Re’s global insurance capabilities and building innovative products to tap into the Indian market.”
Swiss Re is investing alongside Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma. This follows the announcement of the acquisition of Raheja QBE by Paytm Insuretech.
The investment by Swiss Re and the acquisition of Raheja QBE by Paytm Insuretech are subject to regulatory approval.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...