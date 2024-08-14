Singapore-based investment platform Syfe has raised $27 million in equity funding from existing investors including Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures and Unbound, and two UK-based family offices.

With this new funding, Syfe has so far raised $79 million.

The funding will accelerate Syfe’s growth across Asia, with new products and innovations to be rolled out in each of Syfe’s markets. The company will also be investing significantly to expand its engineering and product team - the largest team within Syfe - and capabilities at its Gurugram tech headquarters.

Founded by Dhruv Arora in 2019, Syfe is a savings and investment platform that caters to the wealth needs of individuals by providing diversified proprietary portfolios, cash management solutions and brokerage services.

“This funding will enable us to reach more customers and help them grow their wealth for a better future. Through increased investment in development, we will bring even more innovative new products to market while continuously upgrading the Syfe user experience. Our technology team will be a crucial enabler of this expansion - without their skill and hard work we would not have been able to achieve our success to date, nor would our future plans be able to take flight,” said Dhruv Arora, Founder and CEO of Syfe.1

Syfe has become profitable in its home market Singapore since early 2024.

