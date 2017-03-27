Syndicate Bank opens 40 ‘Ananya’ branches

Syndicate Bank on Monday digitally inaugurated 40 ‘Ananya’ transformed branches.

“Project Ananya is a two-year large-scale transformation project undertaken by the bank to provide customers with ‘best in class’ services while improving and modernising the whole bank,” said Arun Shrivastava, Managing Director and CEO, Syndicate Bank.

“These 40 branches are a part of the 372 Phase 1 Ananya transformed branches that aim to enhance customer experience, improve sales focus, and improve digital transactions through a dedicated digizone,” he added.

The bank also launched its first micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) hub in Bengaluru.

The hub is expected to cater to more than 150 branches across the Bengaluru region, and aims to reduce the turnaround time of the loan-sanctioning process.

The bank embarked upon project Ananya in February 2016, and is operating under four pillars of transformation — business process re-engineering, digital channels, sales and customer relationship management, and HR transformation.

Business process re-engineering initiatives include branch transformation aimed at customer service and modernisation.