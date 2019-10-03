Syndicate Bank taps customer outreach plan to boost credit

In an effort to boost credit to retail (vehicle, home, education and personal), agriculture and MSME sectors, Syndicate Bank has initiated a Customer Outreach Initiative (COI) in 15 cities across States.

The three-day initiative, being held from October 3 to 5, is being organised as part of Department of Financial Services’ endeavour to provide easy access to credit for customers at public sector banks.

“COI in various States involves financial institutions in the vicinity under one roof. This will include representations from other public sector banks, NBFCs, HFCs, MFIs, Sidbi as well as Nabard,” said Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, MD & CEO, Syndicate Bank.

He added: “For financial inclusion, it is imperative that our customers, existing and prospective, are aware of various innovative products at their disposal by various public sector financial institutions. We also strive to improve penetration of digital banking at the grassroots level. Syndicate Bank has always strived to educate and spread awareness and these outreach initiatives are extensions of that effort.”

All participating financial institutions are to display various innovative products being offered by them for customers. In addition, there will also be provision for opening savings bank accounts as well as Aadhaar and mobile seeding facility.

To boost entrepreneurship, access to details about MUDRA and Start Up India success stories will be on display.

The bank plans to cover Belagavi, Chikodi, Udupi, Karkala, Mangaluru and Puttur on October 5 in Karnataka.

Syndicate Bank is organising a similar programme in Kerala at Kannur.

In Andhra Pradesh, the initiative will cover Adoni and Nandyal on October 4 and Kurnool, Kadapa and Prodattur on October 5.

Telangana’s Zahirabad and Sangareddy will host the programme on October 4, while Uttar Pradesh (Mathura, Moradabad & Greater Noida) is being covered from Thursday. The programme will cover Kosikalan on October 4 and Ghaziabad, Amroha and Hapur ojn October 5. The event will be held in Gurgaon on October 5 and in Lakshwadweep on October 4.