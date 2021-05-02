T Rabi Sankar appointed RBI Deputy Governor

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of T Rabi Sankar, Executive Director, RBI, as Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a period of three years.

He succeeds B P Kanungo, who retired on April 2.

Currently, Rabi Sankar is in charge of Fintech, department of IT, RTI, risk monitoring, department of payment and settlement systems. The RBI has in all four Deputy Governors.

The other three serving Deputy Governors are Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Patra and M Rajeshwar Rao.

