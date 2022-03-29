TalentSprint, NIBM team up for programme in banking leadership

TalentSprint, an edtech company, and the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM), an autonomous Apex Institute established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Banks, have joined hands to create talent for the next generation of banking and financial services. TalentSprint and NIBM have curated a `first-of-its-kin’ Advanced Programme in Banking and Leadership for a digital world. The programme is aimed at participants who aspire to be digital-first professionals and spearhead digital transformation initiatives. “Innovation, regulation, technology and customer expectations are rapidly changing the banking and financial services sector,’‘ Santanu Paul, MD and CEO, TalentSprint, said in a release. “This specially curated programme addresses industry requirements and aims to build the capability of senior banking and finance professionals by enabling them to make the best use of digital tools,’‘ he added. The programme gives high-level exposure to professionals in digital technologies that are in-demand, thus empowering the future leaders of digital-first banking. According to Partha Ray, Director, National Institute of Bank Management, “This programme is the right stepping stone for budding leaders in banking and finance.’‘ Those who have a minimum of five years of experience in banking, technology and consulting are eligible for the six-months programme to be conducted in a hybrid format. The course commence in July 22, the release said.

