Tata AIA Life Insurance has announced new forms of digital payments through WhatsApp and Unified Payments Interface (UPI), as per a tweet from the company.

As a first, Tata AIA digital payment system is an easy-go for all age groups. Tata AIA will now let its customers to pay policy premiums hassle-free digitally and instantly receive confirmation acknowledgement.

To avail of this feature, customer must open WhatsApp and launch the Tata AIA Life Insurance chat. Next, send a ‘Hi’ to proceed further.

Note, one must have a registered policy with Tata AIA and a valid mobile number linked to WhatsApp.

Tata AIA Life enabled the renewal of premium policies through several digital modes and integrated five languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati and Bengali.

