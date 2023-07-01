Tata AIA Life Insurance has announced new forms of digital payments through WhatsApp and Unified Payments Interface (UPI), as per a tweet from the company.

Introducing our Newest feature: WhatsApp Premium Pay. Discover a whole new level of convenience and enjoy uninterrupted coverage!



T&C apply - https://t.co/PflsiPL1Hl#TataAIA#Whatsapp#Whatsapppremiumpaypic.twitter.com/w3ol2dnNHK — Tata AIA Life (@TataAIA_Life) June 28, 2023

Also Read: How to access Kotak-WhatsApp net banking?

As a first, Tata AIA digital payment system is an easy-go for all age groups. Tata AIA will now let its customers to pay policy premiums hassle-free digitally and instantly receive confirmation acknowledgement.

Also Read: Paytm: Know how to pin contacts for quick pay

To avail of this feature, customer must open WhatsApp and launch the Tata AIA Life Insurance chat. Next, send a ‘Hi’ to proceed further.

Note, one must have a registered policy with Tata AIA and a valid mobile number linked to WhatsApp.

Also Read: PhonePe launches its own payment solution for MSMEs

Tata AIA Life enabled the renewal of premium policies through several digital modes and integrated five languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati and Bengali.