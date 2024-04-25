Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA Life), a private life insurer, has crossed ₹ 1-lakh crore in Assets under Management (AUM).

It has doubled its AUM from ₹50,000 crore (Aug 2021) to ₹1,00,000 crore in less than three years. This increase has been aided by strong Individual New Business premium (IWNBP) income growth and superior investment performance.

Commenting on this milestone, Venky Iyer, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tata AIA, said, “The doubling of our AUM in less than 3 years, is a testimony to the trust reposed by our consumers in our innovative solutions and service experience, the support of our agents and partners and the benchmark beating performance of our investment team. We will continue to work towards financially securing our consumers and fulfilling their aspirations, enabling them to be Har Waqt Ke Liye Taiyaar (ready for every moment).”

