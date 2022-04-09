Tata AIA Life Insurance joins hands with CSC for distribution of life insurance in rural areas  

Tata AIA Life Insurance has partnered with Common Services Centers under the Ministry of Electronics and IT to engage its network of over 4 lakh village-level entrepreneurs at the last mile for distribution of life insurance plans.

“The partnership will allow Tata AIA Life Insurance to augment its reach to around 95 per cent of gram panchayats, building in-roads to make life insurance accessible to the remotest areas,” it said in a statement on Saturday.

Through its network, CSC will offer the Tata AIA Life POS Smart Income Plus plan that provides the dual advantage of a life cover combined with savings.

The alliance is part of the insurer’s strategy to expand its distribution network across smaller towns and rural India.