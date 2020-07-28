Tata AIA Life Insurance launches express claims service that promises payouts in 4 hours

Private sector Tata AIA Life Insurance has announced a new facility that promises to process life insurance claim pay-outs within four hours of registering them.

“Tata AIA Life’s Express Claims within four hours is the fastest claims pay-out by any life insurer in the country,” the insurer said in a statement on Tuesday.

Additionally, the insurer’s representatives offer customers services at their doorstep and assist with the necessary documentation so that the nominees do not need to visit the Tata AIA Life branch to register their claim.

“The Express Claims payout and claims services from home will be a huge support to families in their hour of need. Our tech-enabled initiative coupled with our beneficiary outreach is part of our commitment to customer convenience,” said Yusuf Pachmariwala, Executive Vice President and Head of Operations.