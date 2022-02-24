Tata AIA Life registers 44 per cent growth in premium in Q3 FY22

Tata AIA Life Insurance reported a 32 per cent increase in total premium in the third quarter of the fiscal to ₹3,652 crore as compared to ₹2,766 crore a year ago.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, its Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) increased by 44 per cent to ₹1,193 crore compared to Rs 831 crore garnered for the third quarter of 2020-21.

“Tata AIA Life recently added 100 new digitally enabled branches in 18 Indian states,” it said in a statement, adding that the step is part of the strategy to expand its distribution and customer connect points.

The company has also been taking other initiatives on the digital front including strengthening its online presence to provide a seamless experience to consumers. It plans to add digital tools across consumer preferred channels.