‘Tata AIA Life sees significant scope for protection business’

Building a safe hang-out online for women
Sheroes is a women-only community platform that allows its members to do a lot of things
Tata AIA Life Insurance expects good growth in the sale of protection policies, backed by growing awareness among consumers.
As on November 2019, protection plans contributed nearly 26 per cent of the individual annualised new premiums when compared to 8 per cent in FY17.
According to Yusuf Pachmariwala, EVP and Head Operations, Tata AIA Life, the company has witnessed close to 106 per cent growth in retail protection business so far this year when compared to last year.
“As per IRDAI estimates, almost 95 crore Indians are either underinsured or are not insured. So, there is significant potential for protection business. There is a huge market, and that is our focus area…we would like to see our protection business growing,” Pachmariwala told BusinessLine, pointing out to the huge opportunity in the business.
Talking about the protection gap in the country, he highlighted a report put out by Swiss Re, which points out that for every ₹100 cover required, only a cover of ₹8 is taken, translating to a gap of close to 92 per cent.
However, millenials, typically in the age bracket of 31 to 40 years, are realising the need for protection cover, he added. “Selling and issuing protection plans is slightly complicated when compared to other businesses. Our entire focus is on how to make it easy for our consumers and distributors to buy and sell protection plans,” he said.
The company has, therefore, adopted digital initiatives in a big way. It has digitalised all its internal processes and services to make it easier for consumers. Adopting digital initiatives has helped Tata AIA onboard more customers or add more volumes without significantly increasing the company’s headcount, thereby translating into better efficiency.
“Our ease-of-doing business initiatives have made the process of buying and selling of protection solutions easier and quicker. The use of technology in sales and services has also made the process very transparent, which appeals to consumers,” he said.
The company’s omni channel strategy, with a healthy mix of agency and bancassurance channels, has also enabled it to penetrate into Tier II and III markets for growing its protection business.
The company’s recently launched ‘Rakshakaran Hero’ campaign (where the company plants a tree for every policy bought) has also given a lot of traction, particularly on social media sites.
Sheroes is a women-only community platform that allows its members to do a lot of things
Baytree’s platform matches impact investors and ventures looking to raise funds
Mann Deshi Foundation runs a management school and operates a community radio
The World Health Organization commemorated the 40th anniversary of smallpox eradication, recognising the ...
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
After losing 20% last year, the stock is now recovering
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...