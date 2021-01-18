Tata Capital Growth Fund II raises ₹1,250 crore

Tata Capital Growth Fund II, a fund sponsored and managed by Tata Capital, has raised a total of ₹1,250 crore to be invested in strategic services, discrete manufacturing and urbanisation.

The fund raised the corpus from existing and new investors such as global and European fund of funds, reputed Japanese institutions and a leading Asian development financial institution, the company said in a statement.

“A stable team, improving underlying economic fundamentals, the imminent release of a vaccine and quality of the current portfolio that Tata Capital Growth Fund II has built till date inspires confidence that the fund will continue to identify and invest in industry-leading companies,” Akhil Awasthi, Managing Partner at Tata Capital Growth Fund said.

Tata Capital Growth Fund II is a continuation of the investment strategy pursued by Tata Capital Growth Fund I, the statement added.