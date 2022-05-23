Tata Capital launches digital loan against shares facility

for web only:

Tata Capital on Monday launched the Loan Against Shares (LAS) facility.

“Customers can avail of loans up to Rs 5 crore by pledging their dematerialised shares online, which is facilitated by NSDL,” Tata Capital said in a statement, adding that the entire process is completed in a single day, after getting the required approvals from the respective Depository Participant.

The loan amount is customised based on the value of shares in the portfolio of the customer, it said.

Tata Capital recently launched the ‘Loans against Mutual Funds’ facility, which has gained traction with customers.