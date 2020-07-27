Tata Capital launches digital renewal process for select Channel Finance customers

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
Tata Group’s financial services arm Tata Capital on Monday announced the launch of its digital renewal process for existing Channel Finance customers.
Existing customers of Channel Finance with a proven track record can now renew loans of up to ₹2 crore instantly with a completely new digitised model.
The automatic renewal loan system will utilise a proprietary rule engine that consumes over 100 data points to enable instant sanction.
No pre-sanction documentation is required under this process, the company said. A customer’s eligibility will be calculated as per their past payment records. The objective of the new offering is “to enable faster credit decisions, bring efficiency to the entire login to sanction process and offer more value to an eligible customer.”
Abonty Banerjee, Chief Digital Officer, Tata Capital, said, “One of the main advantages of an automatic — renewal sanction is that our eligible customers can now have access to funds instantly. This enables them to focus on their business as sanctions for loans up to ₹2 crore is a very simple and convenient process. Our aim is to offer our channel finance customers compelling digital propositions that helps them meet their funding goals.”
As part of Tata Capital, customers can avail themselves of loans across various categories including working capital for SMEs, channel finance and sales invoice discounting amongst others.
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
With farmers selling more produce outside mandis, there is no record of transactions
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...