Tata Capital launches ‘Swift Insta Personal Loans’ on WhatsApp

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group on Wednesday announced the launch of its new service called ‘Swift Insta Personal Loans’ (SIPL) on WhatsApp.
The company will now allow its existing customers to instantly apply and receive sanctions for personal loans using Tata Capital’s chatbot TIA on WhatsApp.
The chatbot was recently launched on WhatsApp as a service platform to facilitate customer requests including queries on EMI details or updating customer records.
“This medium was well received by customers and continues to build good traction. The introduction of SIPL now enables WhatsApp to service and sanction loans all on one platform,” Tata Capital said in an official release.
Customers can apply for Swift Insta Personal Loans through the company’s WhatsApp number for TIA. They can type ‘Hi’ and send it on the number 7506756060.
They can then select ‘Swift Insta Personal Loans ‘ from the Menu and verify themselves through a One- time Password (OTP).
Post verification, they can choose the loan amount and await approval.
‘(Provisional) Sanction for loan applied will be received instantly,’ Tata Capital said.
Post completion of the steps, details of the sanctioned SIPL amount will then be emailed to the customer’s registered email address.
Abonty Banerjee, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, Tata Capital said, “TIA on WhatsApp which was earlier a service platform connected well with our customers as it was easy and convenient to use. Based on the growing number of service requests and feedback from our customers, we further expanded our offerings on WhatsApp. SIPL is one such step in this direction and we will keep enhancing this platform in the future as well.”
