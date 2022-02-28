Tata Capital plans to expand to 300 branches by March 2023

Tata Capital is working on an ambitious branch expansion strategy and targets to reach over 300 branches by March 2023. “The branch expansion programme which includes Tier II and Tier III locations will enable Tata Capital to cater to the underserved customer segment and aid economic activity in these regions,” it said in a statement on Monday. Tata Capital has added 60 new branches in the current fiscal, with a special focus on Tier II and Tier III markets, taking its total network to over 250 branches and extension counters spread across the country. It caters to 25 lakh customers at present.

Sarosh Amaria, Managing Director, Tata Capital Financial Services said, “We believe a branch plays an important role in strengthening our relationship with our customers and helps us curate financial solutions for them. Also, our expansion in tier II and tier III markets aims to facilitate inclusive growth in the country.” Tata Capital offers products comprising consumer loans, housing (including affordable housing) loans, SME / corporate finance products and wealth management solutions.