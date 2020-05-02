Tata Capital to lay thrust on wealth management business

With lending activities across most financial companies witnessing a slowdown on the back of the lockdown triggered by Covid-19 pandemic, Tata Capital is looking to “re-energise” its wealth management business.

According to Abonty Banerjee, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Tata Capital, while the company had wealth management business in its portfolio since the beginning, however, it has recently started giving thrust to the segment. The focus would be on the digitally savvy young customers or the millennials or even first time job goers.

“Lending activity has minimised post lockdown as there has been a slowdown in economic activities. However, wealth management business could carry on as people will tend to invest money,” Banerjee told BusinessLine.

The wealth management business, which was largely offline and focused more on high networth individuals, till recently, is now looking to enhance its reach to mass customers through digital platform.

Enhancing reach

The wealth management business which was quite “passive” till recently has been receiving a focused approach over the last two years. Apart from expanding its presence in the top 10 cities, the company has also hired investment specialists in all locations to ensure that clients get additional coverage and analysis as and when required.

On the product front, protection and loan solutions are also being offered in addition to investment.

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, has launched an exclusive digital wealth management offering – Moneyfy mainly for the digitally savvy young customers.

Though there is a lot of uncertainty in the economy at present, however, things are likely to recover moving forward. There will be an uptake in usage of the wealth management app as and when the recovery happens.

“This is not a short term product aimed at the next three-to-six months. But we are confident of a recovery in the economy and there will be an uptake in usage moving forward,” she said.

The DIY (do-it-yourself) app would provide an array of wealth management services such as carrying out investments, assist to financial goals, buying insurance and loans, among others.

Backed by the initiatives undertaken, the wealth management business has witnessed 36 per cent growth in the number of clients in the past one year.