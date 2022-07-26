hamburger

Tata Investment Corporation Q1 profit jumps 66.52%

PTI | New Delhi, July 26 | Updated on: Jul 26, 2022
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd on Tuesday reported a 66.52 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at ₹89.74 crore in Q1FY23 driven by higher dividend income.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of ₹59.89 crore in Q1FY22, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The total revenue from operations and the dividend income during the quarter under review stood at ₹101.97 crore and ₹74.19 crore, respectively, as compared to ₹61.9 crore in the year-ago period.

The company, which is engaged in investment activities, said its total expenses in Q1 stood at ₹11.17 crore.

Published on July 26, 2022
