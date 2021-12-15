Tata Motors to sign a retail finance MoU with Bandhan Bank

Tata Motors has partnered with Bandhan Bank to sign a retail finance MoU, offering finance options to all its passenger vehicle customers.

As part of the tie-up, Bandhan Bank will provide loans to Tata Motors’ customers at an interest rate starting from 7.50 per cent.

This scheme will offer a maximum of 90 percent financing on the total on-road cost of the vehicle.

Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We, at Tata Motors, have always aimed to make our personal mobility solutions more affordable and accessible for individuals and families at beneficial rates. We hope that these offers will make the process of purchasing our cars much easier for customers and that this will positively impact their overall buying experience of Tata cars.”