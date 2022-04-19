Telangana Grameena Bank’s FY22 net profit up 27 per cent at ₹373 cr

Telangana Grameena Bank’s net profit increased 27 per cent at ₹373 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2022 compared to ₹294 crore in the previous financial year. The total business of the Hyderabad-based bank grew 10.39 per cent at ₹22,312 crore as against ₹20,213 crore last year, according to the Bank’s results announced on Tuesday. “Our bank has a large customer base of 39 lakh. The Bank is concentrating on priority sector lending particularly for improving agricultural production, empowerment of women and promoting self employment/ retail trading (MSE & MUDRA) in rural and semi urban areas which covers 81 per cent of total advances,’‘ V Arvind, Chairman, Telangana Grameena Bank said.

In addition to the above, the Bank was also concentrating on financing personal loans like Housing loans, education loans, vehicle loans, gold loans etc., he added. Telangana Grameena Bank was established under Regional rural Bank Act 1976 and it is a Government Scheduled Bank. The shareholders of the Bank are Government of India, State Bank of India and Government of Telangana in the ratio of 50:35:15, respectively. The Bank has been operating in 5 erstwhile districts namely Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Rangareddy and Hyderabad (now 18 reorganised districts of Telangana State) with a network of 426 branches.