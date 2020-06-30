Money & Banking

Term of Union Bank MD extended

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 30, 2020 Published on June 30, 2020

The government has extended the term of Rajkiran Rai G as Managing Director and of Union Bank of India by two years till May-end 2022.

As per Finance Ministry’s notification, Rai’s term has been extended beyond his currently notified (three-year) term, which expires on June 30, till the date of his superannuation — May 31, 2022, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Rai had taken charge of UBI on July 1, 2017 from Oriental Bank of Commerce, where he was Executive Director.

