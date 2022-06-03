Terror attack at EDB branch: SBI says committed to ensure safety of all employees

State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said the Srinagar-headquartered Ellaquai Dehati Bank (EBD) will ensure the bereaved family of Vijay Kumar (Branch Manager, Arreah branch of EDB), who was shot dead in the branch premises by a terrorist, is provided with necessary support–financial and otherwise–on priority.

SBI is the sponsor Bank of EBD, which is a Regional Rural Bank. Kumar, who belonged to Rajasthan, was just 29 years old and had joined EDB in March 2019, the bank said in a statement.

“Vijay Kumar was one of many such bankers hailing from different parts of the country, who are working in the Kashmir Valley and other difficult places to ensure delivery of uninterrupted banking services to the public.

“SBI, as the sponsor of Ellaquai Dehati Bank, remains committed to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees, including those posted in the Valley,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, Soumya Datta, General Secretary, All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) said the trade union is deeply concerned and greatly worried about the security, safety and well-being of hundreds of bank employees belonging to the targeted communities and posted in far flung areas/ branches in the Kashmir Valley outside Srinagar City.

“With a sudden and sharp escalation in such targeted killings over the last one week, our fears and concern for the safety and security of bank employees have grown manifold.

“We once again remind the management of all concerned banks that it is their primary responsibility to make arrangements for the security of their employees working anywhere in the Kashmir Valley,” Datta said.

AIBOC has demanded that managements of banks having operations in the valley should transfer all employees posted in various branches/offices of respective banks in Kashmir valley to branches/offices located in uptown Srinagar city.

The confederation said banks in the valley should provide adequate security in all such branches/offices; provide secured pooled accommodation for all such employees in uptown Srinagar city; and provide secured transport facility for daily movement of such employees between their pooled accommodation and place of work.

In case the government is unable to provide the required police personnel for security as detailed above, arrangement for private security should be made forthwith, Datta said.