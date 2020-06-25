The ‘threat’ posed by 96,000 rural co-operatives outside RBI compass

More features for the Apple Watch coming with watchOS 7
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
Nine months after the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank fiasco, the Cabinet has approved an ordinance to bring urban and multi-State cooperative banks under the supervision of the RBI, to ease depositors’ concerns.
With numerous co-operative banks going bust time and again, the move to strengthen these banks by improving governance and oversight through the RBI is welcome. But only 1,544 urban co-operative banks (including 58 multi-state cooperative banks), will be covered under the ordinance.
There are 96,000-odd rural co-operatives that constitute about 65 per cent of the total assets of co-operatives. Among them, Primary Agricultural Credit (PAC) Societies (about 95,000 in number as of March 2018) continue to remain outside the purview of the Banking Regulation Act, which is a cause for worry, given their wide presence in the remote hinterlands.
Co-operative banks can be categorised as urban co-operative banks (UCBs) and rural cooperatives. UCBs and, among the rural co-operatives, State co-operative banks and district central co-operative banks, are registered either under the Co-operative Societies Act of the State concerned or under the Multi State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002. Banking laws were made applicable to co-operative societies since March 1, 1966.
Hence, in these co-operative banks, the dual regulation by the RBI — concerning banking functions such as prudential and capital requirements, and by the Registrar of Co-operative Societies — for incorporation, management constitution, audits etc., led to huge regulatory gaps.
Now, with the recent amendment, UCBs and multi-State cooperative banks will come under the purview of the RBI, which will help in timely regulatory action against weak banks. But there are still over 96,000 rural co-operatives, which may continue to pose a threat due to weak governance structure. The state co-operative banks and the district central co-operative banks may continue to face issues owing to dual regulation.
A look at the performance metrics of the District Central Co-operative Banks (that form half of the total assets of the rural co-operatives) suggests that a lot needs to be done to reduce the risk in these entities, too. In FY18, of the 363 district co-operative banks, 52 were loss-making. While the overall NPA ratio stood at 11 per cent, in some States, such as Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, the NPA ratio was higher, at over 20 per cent.
PACs are completely outside the purview of the Banking Regulation Act. According to the RBI’s latest data (as of March 2018) of the 95,000 PACs, 40 per cent, or about 37,800, are loss-making.
The next step will be to strengthen the corporate governance structure at these banks.
While bringing UCBs under the RBI purview is welcome, how the regulator goes about setting the house in order will be important. A look at the financial performance of scheduled UCBs as of March 2019 suggests that there is a need for significant improvement in the metrics of many of these banks.
Nineteen of the 54 scheduled UCBs had an ROA (return on assets) of less than 0.5 per cent. The gross NPA ratio of scheduled UCBs stood at 7.1 per cent as of March 2019, with a provision cover of 65 per cent.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
₹1032 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1025101010551070 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The stock of Hindustan Unilever has turned positive as it has broken out of the resistance at ₹2,140. So, ...
Fund’s multi-cap approach — 30 stocks across market capitalisations — has been paying off
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...