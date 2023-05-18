State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said there could be some moderation in credit growth in FY24. However, he is hopeful the bank will achieve overall credit growth of 12–14 per cent.

“About ₹1.75 lakh crore worth of corporate loan proposals are already in the pipeline. When we look at the proposals that we have already sanctioned and are also awaiting disbursements, even that amount is somewhere around ₹1.78 lakh crore,” he said at a press conference to announce the bank’s fourth quarter results.

As of March-end 2023, gross advances increased by 16 per cent yoy to ₹32,69,242 crore, with domestic retail advances and domestic corporate advances growing 17.64 per cent and 12.52 per cent, respectively. Global deposits rose 9 per cent yoy to ₹44,23,778 crore.

Excess SLR

Khara said the bank is currently sitting on excess statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) securities of about ₹4 lakh crore. So, deposits are not going to be a limiting factor in growing the loan book.

“The bank remains well capitalised (with a capital adequacy ratio of 14.68 per cent). And we have sufficient headroom to take care of the normal business growth requirements,” Khara said.

Gross NPA

The bank’s gross NPA position improved to 2.78 per cent of gross advances, compared with 3.14 per cent in the preceding quarter. This is the lowest level in more than 10 years, Khara said.

The net NPA position too improved to 0.67 per cent of net advances against 0.77 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Asset quality

The SBI chief underscored that the consistently improving asset quality is also reflected in the credit cost, which is at 32 basis points for the year. This is down by 23 bps on a yoy basis.

Khara observed that there has been a reduction in the SMA (special mention account) 1 and 2 books over a period of time. SMA accounts are loans showing signs of incipient stress.

“As compared to March 2022, when this book was at ₹3,544 crore, it (the SMA book) peaked out at about ₹8,000 odd crore in September 2022, but again it has come down to ₹3,200 odd crore.

“We have a effective follow-up mechanism that is in a position to ensure that we recover all these stressed accounts. So, the quality of assets should be sustained,” he said.