There is a need for standardisation of ATM interface and also a need to ensure a minimum set of functionalities at the ATM by all banks / White Label ATM (WLA) operators, according to a RBI report.

Different ATMs deployed by different REs (regulated entities) and the WLAs have different interfaces and require distinct prompts for carrying out a transaction, which cause avoidable confusion among the customers, per the report of the Committee for Review of Customer Service Standards in RBI Regulated Entities.

“For meeting the needs of physically challenged, senior citizens, those who are not tech-savvy, etc, extra care may be provided by deploying ‘text to speech’ software, ChatBots, multi-language supporting software,” per the Committee, which was headed by BP Kanungo, former Deputy Governor, RBI.

Transaction status

The report said proper messages should be displayed in respect of unsuccessful OFF-US ATM transactions (where the card issuing bank and acquiring bank are different entities), so that the customer can identify the exact reason why she is not able to undertake transaction/ascertain the status of the transaction.

The aforementioned suggestion comes in the backdrop of the committee coming across some complaints that ATMs of banks, other than the account holding bank (OFF-US transactions), do not reflect or throw clear messages when a transaction has not gone through, for example reason for not dispensing cash.

Safer means of authentication

The committee recommended that REs may design and deploy safer means of second factor authentication.

In this regard, biometric sensors on smartphones such as face/ fingerprint/ iris scanners can replace physical signatures to make physical presence no longer obligatory. Such integration can also help senior citizens avail banking services with greater ease.

Further, such phone-based scanners can augment the one time password (OTP) based authentication system as an additional factor of authentication and help in reducing frauds.

The aforementioned recommendation comes as the Committee came across evidence of fraudulent digital transactions being perpetrated by obtaining the OTP from the victims through various means.