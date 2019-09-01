Money & Banking

There will not be single job loss due to merger of banks: Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI Chennai | Updated on September 01, 2019 Published on September 01, 2019

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (file photo)   -  Kamal Narang

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday allayed fears of job losses following the proposed merger of public sector banks, saying not even one employee shall be removed following the amalgamation.

“Absolutely, ill informed. I want to assure every union in everyone of these banks to please recall what I have said last Friday. When we spoke about amalgamation of banks I have very clearly underlined the fact that there shall not be one employee removed. Not at all”, she told reporters here. She was replying to a question on the bank employees unions opposing the merger plan on the ground it would lead to loss of jobs.

Also Read: Govt banks on big bang mergers as GDP tanks

Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday unveiled a mega plan to merge 10 public sector banks into four as part of plans to create fewer and stronger global-sized lenders as the government looked to boost economic growth from a five-year low. Responding to the government’s plan, the All India Bank Employees Union has said the amalgamation would lead to closure of banks besides job losses.

public sector banks
merger, acquisition and takeover
