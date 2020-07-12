Three months’ extension for re-import of cut, polished diamonds

A rainbow-tinged sanitation makeover
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
The Finance Ministry, on Sunday, relaxed the requirement of re-import of cut and polished diamonds by three months.
The Covid pandemic necessitated this extension to the gems and jewellery sector.
“This extended time period would be available to exporters to bring back cut and polished diamonds after due certification and grading by specified laboratories abroad,” said theCentral Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom (CBIC). Further, this extension will apply to all cut and polished diamonds that should have been re-imported between February 1 and July 31, but could not be brought back due to disruption on account of the pandemic.
The CBIC said that the required notification has already been issued. The re-import in the extended period would be without payment of Basic Customs Duty (BCD) and IGST. This facility is available to exporters with average annual export turnover of ₹5 crorefor the last three years.
It may be noted that this relief is given to those exporters whose graded cut and polished diamonds were stuck abroad as the period of three months, ordinarily allowed for re-import, had expired due to the pandemic. A number of such consignments were also pending clearance with the Customs. These diamonds can now be received back by the exporters.
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
Times are tough, and conmen keep coming up with new tricks. Be on your guard
Investors should be cautious as long as the Nifty 50 tests a key resistance at 10,830
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...