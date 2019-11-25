Time ripe for RBI to look at fully digital SFB licences: Naveen Surya

Realme X2 Pro review: Phone stacked with latest specs
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) must allow fully digital version of Small Finance Banks (SFB) when it finalises guidelines for ‘on-tap’ licensing of such banks in the private sector, Naveen Surya, Chairman, Fintech Convergence Council has suggested.
“SFBs will go ‘on-tap’ soon. We have to use this opportunity. It’s a great opportunity for RBI to offer digital version of SFBs in the new guidelines. This could attract huge capital as lot of people in the Fintech community are interested in it (digital only SFBs). New people with new ideas and capital will come”, Surya told BusinessLine.
It maybe recalled that RBI had in September this year come out with draft guidelines for ‘on-tap’ licensing of SFBs in the private sector.
An ‘on-tap’ facility would allow the RBI to accept applications and grant licence for SFBs throughout the year. If such a policy were to be in place for SFBs, aspirants could apply for SFB licence any time.
Surya said that foreign countries like Singapore, Hong Kong have already started handing out licences for fully digital banks. “ SFBs are a perfect model to go fully digital. Timing wise it works because more or less every country has it. This is a start that can happen without too much work required. The whole world is talking about Neo Bank, digital bank and virtual bank licences”, he said.
Surya said that Neo Bank —which does not need licence from RBI—is already happening in India. It is different from a digital bank. Neo bank is nothing but digital version of Business Correspondents(BCs).
“People get confused between Neo Bank and complete digital bank. A Neo Bank is more about doing activities on behalf of bank in a digital way—activities are digital but not as a bank. It's like a BC operation in a digital world. Neo Bank is all about interfaces, delivery of services and digitizing for banks all services. It's a platform approach of digitizing services with third party. If banks can't digitize they let the third party do for them and customers gets benefits. A modern digital version of BC. Digital banking —there is no intermediary—is direct Bank access channel”, Surya said.
