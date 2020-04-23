TLTRO 2.0: Reserve Bank gets lukewarm response from banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) got lukewarm response from banks for availing three-year liquidity at the maiden auction on Thursday under the Targeted Long-Term Repo Operations (TLTRO) 2.0. The auction proceeds are specifically meant for deployment in the debt papers of small- and mid-size non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs).

As against the notified amount of ₹25,000 crore, the RBI received 14 bids aggregating ₹12,850 crore. Given the tepid response from banks, the central bank said it will review the auction results and take a view in the matter.

Vydianathan Ramaswamy, Director, Ratings, Brickwork Ratings, observed that the limited participation by banks in TLTRO 2.0 clearly highlights their reluctance to lend to small- and mid-size NBFCs and MFIs in the current situation.

He emphasised that limited participation by banks means there is no immediate liquidity relief to NBFCs and MFIs, especially the smaller ones.

Given the lack of risk appetite in banks, Ramaswamy felt that a structure with partial credit guarantee (PCG) by the Government of India, similar to the PCG scheme launched last year for securitisation, may be the only viable option to ease the liquidity challenges of NBFCs.

NBFCs and MFIs are facing stretched liquidity conditions, given that banks are very selective while giving moratorium to these entities, whereas the former have already approved loan moratorium to most of their borrowers, he added.

Though the central bank has given banks the flexibility to invest the monies raised under TLTRO 2.0 in the primary and secondary debt issuances of small- and mid-size NBFCs and MFIs by doing away with the earlier limits specified for each issuance category, the stipulation that they should invest only in investment-grade debt may be holding them back.

Since the debt paper of small- and mid-size NBFCs and MFIs may not make the cut vis-a-vis the investment-grade requirement, a PCG for these papers could enhance their credit rating and encourage banks to invest in these papers.