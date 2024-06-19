LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LIC HFL) said it offers a 35 per cent discount on processing fees for home loans sanctioned from June 19 to June 25, 2024.

This offer has been rolled out by LIC HFL, India’s largest standalone housing finance company with a loan book of ₹2,86,844 crores (as of March-end 2024), to commemorate its 35th Foundation Day.

The company’s current rate of interest on home loans starts at 8.50 per cent for loans up to ₹2 crore.

Tribhuwan Adhikari, MD & CEO, said: “Our success is built on the unwavering trust of our customers and the dedication of our employees....The home loan market is poised for dynamic growth, and LIC HFL is ready to lead the way, ensuring that every homeowner’s journey is a memorable one.”