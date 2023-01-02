Data is seen as an asset, an enabler for decision-making. The digitalisation of banking operations is very rapid in our country. Banking is now perceived as a technology company with banking licence. Banks will be using digital more aggressively for business generation and product deliveries as this will leverage the cost and ensure seamless customer experience.

The use of robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain and other core technologies to replace human operations in banking is on in many areas. In this direction, we have already started our Analytical Centre of Excellence (ACoE) in Bengaluru. We intend to use data analytics in a big way in our credit underwriting and other business decisions as the data is considered an asset. We use tools that help in monitoring and diagnosing loan book for its effective management. We are already using business analytics to extract various data for lead generation and cross-selling etc, and will emerge as a fully digitally empowered bank.