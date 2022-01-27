ToneTag and Elocity partner to bring sound-based payment technology for EV sector

ToneTag and EV charging solution firm Elocity have partnered to bring sound-based technology to solve payment processing challenges for the electric vehicle sector. “Through this strategic partnership, EV drivers with any mobile phone can now pay easily at Elocity HIEVTM and ToneTag-enabled EV charging stations, irrespective of their location or network availability,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

It further said that numerous EV charging stations in India at present don’t accept cash, which makes it difficult for people who do not own smartphones or are in areas of low internet connectivity from recharging their EVs.

Beneficial in rural areas, underground parking garages

“The technology will be especially beneficial in rural areas and underground parking garages where online payments and network connectivity are challenging,” it said, adding that it will be first offered in the Indian EV charging market and quickly scaled globally. ToneTag has completed over 52 million consumer transactions and expects this partnership to help in speeding up EV adoption.