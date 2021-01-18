‘Top-tier banks well-placed to deal with tech disruptions’

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Digital disruption poses a relatively low risk to India’s top-tier banks’ long-standing market position, according to S&P Global Ratings.
“We believe India’s top-tier private-sector banks and State Bank of India (SBI) are well-placed to deal with tech disruptions, given their dominant market positions and continued investments in technology,” said credit analyst Deepali Seth-Chhabriain a report.
The agency, however, underscored that the banking system’s low profitability and weak asset quality present some difficulties in significantly boosting digitalisation for several state-owned banks and smaller private-sector banks.
The agency said collaborations between traditional banks in India and fintech companies are likely to increase. At the same time, it believes traditional banks require considerable investments to upgrade legacy systems.
In the report, ‘Tech Disruption in Retail Banking: Top-Tier India Banks Lead the Change’, the rating agency observed that Covid-19 restrictions have been a boost for India’s major digital payment system, Unified Payment Interface (UPI).
The value of transactions processed via the UPI almost doubled in June to November 2020 from the same period a year ago, said S&P.
In India, mobile payment users are shifting away from e-wallets towards UPI, which dominated the payments market, with 51 per cent share in the total number of transactions in October 2020.
Unlike e-wallets, UPI does not lead to deposits moving out of the banking system. That allows India’s banking system to maintain an edge in the payment system.
“We expect this shift in consumer preferences to remain.
“Rising smartphone penetration, increasing internet connectivity, and the young, tech-savvy demographic segment present vast opportunities in India for existing banks and new players,” said S&P.
The agency noted that the Reserve Bank of India and the government have also been pivotal in laying the foundation and raising the bar for the development of fintech.
Many banks in India have been quick to embrace new technologies to cater to a vast and growing, young, tech-savvy customer base, it added.
S&P said some non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) have made considerable traction in having technology-led banking solutions omnipresent in their core business models. In addition, financial institutions use artificial intelligence and machine learning not only in loan underwriting, but also customer on-boarding, cross-selling, servicing, and fraud management.
Although it believes the industry’s competitive dynamics will continue to evolve, new entrants have failed to make their mark so far.
“Payment banks in India have less than 1 per cent of the deposit market share and remain unprofitable; restrictive licences render the model rather unviable. “Big tech companies have also entered the industry, but they have not been able to encroach into the mainstays of the incumbent banks, namely lending and deposits,” said S&P.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
Slew of factors are building a good foundation for the bulls to work their way up
It assumes significance in the backdrop of some expected changes in the structure
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...