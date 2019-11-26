TPG Growth leads $ 33 million equity investment in Ess Kay Fincorp

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Ess Kay Fincorp, a non-banking finance company, has raised $33 million (Rs 235 crore) in equity investment from existing investors TPG Growth, Norwest Venture Partners and Evolvence India.
“Since our last equity round, despite tight market conditions, we have continued to march towards our goal and capitalise on the platform built over the last 25 years by focusing on our niche and demonstrating the resilience of our business model. This equity infusion along with the right strategy will not only propel our growth but will also further cement our position in terms of our footprint, services and technology vis-a-vis competition,” Rajendra Setia, Managing Director and CEO of Ess Kay Fincorp said.
Prior to this, the company had raised three rounds of equity funding from investors with the first round in 2012, followed by a Rs 200 crore investment in December 2017 and Rs 300 crore round in October 2018.
Ess Kay Fincorp provides financing to commercial vehicle segment and small businesses in rural and semi-urban regions across North and West India.
The company was founded in 1994 by first-generation entrepreneur Rajendra Setia. At present, Ess Kay Fincorp has a presence at over 300 locations in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana. It has move than 130,000 customers, employs more than 3,000 people and has a loan book of Rs 2,500 crore.
“We are pleased to see the significant progress being made by Ess Kay Fincorp since our initial investment in October 2018. We have great confidence in Ess Kay Fincorp’s leadership team and are delighted to make a significant follow-on investment in this round to support the company’s next phase of growth,” said Gaurav Trehan, Partner at TPG.
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Customer engagement software company Freshworks has raised $150 million in a Series H round led by existing ...
Five years ago, the purchase of a house property through agents or brokers would have you back-off from a ...
It has been able to ride out the slowdown by focussing on pockets with low penetration such as post-wash ...
Did Karvy Stock Broking misuse the power of attorney given to it by investors?
Last week, Sterling and Wilson Solar’s shares plummeted nearly 50 per cent after the company announced on ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...