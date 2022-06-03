Trade unions seek security for bank staff in Kashmir Valley

Trade unions want managements and the Government to ensure the safety of bank employees working in Kashmir Valley.

The demand comes after terrorists gunned down a bank manager, Vijay Kumar, at the Arreah branch of Ellaquai Dehati Bank (EDB) in Kulgam on Thursday. The Srinagar-headquartered regional rural bank is sponsored by State Bank of India.

Expressing deep concern at the killing of the bank official, Soumya Datta, General Secretary, All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), said the organisation is worried for the safety and well-being of hundreds of bank employees posted in far-flung areas in Kashmir Valley, outside Srinagar city.

“With a sudden and sharp escalation in such targeted killings over the last one week, our fears and concern for the safety and security of bank employees have grown manifold,” he said.

AIBOC underscored that it is the responsibility of bank managements to ensure security for employees in Kashmir Valley.

The confederation wants bank managements to transfer employees posted at various branches/ offices across Kashmir Valley to uptown Srinagar city.

Datta wants banks to provide adequate security in all branches/ offices in the Valley, and secure pooled accommodation for staff working at branches in uptown Srinagar city.

Banks should provide secured transport facility for the daily movement of employees to their place of work, he added.

Private security

If the State Government is unable to provide police cover, private security should be arranged immediately, AIBOC said.

CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees Association, said: “The news about the tragic incident of killing of a young bank manager in Kashmir is a matter of serious concern to all of us in the banking sector.

“Many qualified youngsters are joining banks for their career and better prospects. The Government wants bankers to serve the people and so employees and officers are posted to various places. If the banks and the Government cannot safeguard the staff, bank employees cannot work in peace and without fear.”

Meanwhile, an SBI statement said that, as the sponsor of Ellaquai Dehati Bank, it remains committed to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees, including those posted in the Valley.

The EDB shall ensure that the bereaved family is provided with necessary support — financial and otherwise — on priority, the statement said.