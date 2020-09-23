Money & Banking

Trading app Robinhood raises $660 mln in latest funding round

Reuters NEW YORK | Updated on September 23, 2020 Published on September 23, 2020

The new fundraising is an extension of the Series G round which was announced last month

Robinhood Markets Inc, the financial technology startup credited with helping popularize trading among millennials, has increased its latest funding round from investors to $660 million, a spokeswoman for the company said on Tuesday.

The new fundraising is an extension of the Series G round which was announced last month, when D1 Capital Partners invested $200 million in the company, and will give Robinhood an $11.7 billion valuation, the spokeswoman said.

The new cash is coming from new and existing investors in Robinhood, including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, DST Global, Ribbit Capital, 9Yards Capital, and D1 Capital Partners.

“We've raised an additional $460 million in subsequent closings to our Series G to support our core product and customer experience and new offerings like cash management and recurring investments,” the spokeswoman added.

The fundraising underscores investor appetite to back Robinhood as the company benefits from increased trading activity by retail traders during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Robinhood's latest fundraise will take the amount of capital it has raised from investors in 2020 to around $1.25 billion, and the total amount of capital secured to more than $2 billion, according to Reuters calculations based upon PitchBook data.

digital technologies
