TripMoney partners with SBM Bank India to launch global credit card

TripMoney, the fintech arm of MakeMyTrip, and SBM Bank India have partnered to launch a rupee-denominated secure credit card. “The TripMoney Global card offers multiple value-added benefits including zero forex mark-up, lifetime free validity and 100 per cent digital in-app card management,” the two said in a statement on Wednesday. The card is powered by Visa and can be used across over 150 countries. “The card is targeted at international travellers, including the student population, who prefer a combination of lifestyle benefits with advanced digital money management features,” the statement further said. “With the borders opening up, TripMoney Global Card will help travellers open up a world of financial possibilities as well. Further, we now have a burgeoning segment of students studying abroad who are new to credit but have lifestyle aspirations,” said Neeraj Sinha, Head – Retail and Consumer Banking, SBM Bank India. Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, “As part of our travel super app vision, we continue to actively invest in building products and solutions with an aim to elevate the overall travelling experience of our customers.”

