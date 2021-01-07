TVS Capital closes third fund-raise of ₹2,000 crore, with all-Indian capital

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Chennai-based TVS Capital Funds successfully closed its extended fund raise — TVS Shriram Growth Fund 3 — on December 31, with an overall AUM of ₹1,550-crore blind pool and with potential co-investment pool of around ₹450 crore, the total AUM for the fund would stand at ₹2,000 crore.
“This marks TVS Capital Funds as the largest rupee-only capital fund, only through domestic sources, empowering next-gen entrepreneurs in India,” Gopal Srinivasan, Founder, TVS Capital Funds, told BusinessLine.
This is the first time in India that a fund of this size has been raised as a purely rupee-capital fund. This dispels the myth that India cannot raise large pools of capital. ₹2,000 crore is not large, and a $1-billion PE is the next step with all Indian capital, he said. “I believe this is the beginning of the change that it is possible to raise domestic funds from India,” he added.
Around 45 per cent of the corpus is from 35 leading family offices with individual contribution of ₹10 crore (excluding sponsors) — thus representing India’s Family Office Fund. Around 22 per cent is from DFIs and Insurance companies like SIDBI and NABARD; 26 per cent from UHNIs, including several professionals in various fields as ‘Friends of the Fund” and sponsors’ contribution being 7 per cent (TVS & Shriram Groups), he said.
The fund combines advantages of three sets of investor groups — discipline brought in by institutional investors; legacy and value from family offices, sophistication and proficiency from ‘Friends of the Fund’, who help sharpen the understanding in underwriting, he said.
In 2020, the TCF from 3rd Fund invested in GoDigit General Insurance Limited — ₹200 crore; DCB Bank — ₹50 crore and Leap India Private Limited. It exited from its previous Fund (Fund 2) in Indian Energy Exchange (2.3X) and National Stock Exchange (3.7X), said Srinivasan.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
Investors can re-enter after there is more clarity on demand sustainability
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Food cropped up as a leitmotif in Irrfan Khan’s films. On his birth anniversary today, a fan recalls some ...
A vehicle owner queues up for a colour-coded sticker — and wonders why he has to do so in Covid-19 times
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...