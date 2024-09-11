Private equity firm TVS Capital Funds (TCF) has appointed Chandrasekar V (Chandra) as Partner, Research. Chandrasekar brings with him over two decades of experience from McKinsey & Company, where he specialised in building, transforming, and leading at-scale high-performance research teams.

In his new role at TCF, he will focus on enhancing the firm’s research capabilities, driving data-driven insights, and supporting strategic decision-making process across the firm’s investing activities.

At McKinsey, Chandrasekar led the establishment and growth of the Client Capabilities Hubs in Chennai and Bangalore, which now comprise close to 300 professionals, including analysts, data scientists, and solution builders.

“Chandra has spearheaded one of McKinsey’s largest research teams, guiding comprehensive research initiatives across various sectors and geographies. His leadership extended to talent management, client engagement, and operational excellence, ensuring the team’s alignment with McKinsey’s global objectives,” TVS Capital said in a statement. Additionally, as a knowledge specialist in the TMT sector, he also has deep technical expertise, it added.

“Chandra’s extensive background in building and leading high-performance team leadership and innovation aligns perfectly with our strategic goals. His insights and experience will be instrumental as we continue to back entrepreneurs building India’s future,” Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Capital Funds, said.

TVS Capital Funds is a growth private equity fund manager that primarily invests in businesses targeting the Indian market, engaging early with founders. The PE firm is currently raising its fourth fund.

