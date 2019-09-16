‘Two-day strike may hit SBI’s functioning’

SBI said that while it has made all arrangements to ensure normal functioning at its branches, it is likely that work may be impacted to some extent by the all-India strike by bank employees on September 26 and 27.

The bank said it has been advised by the Indian Banks’ Association that the All-lndia Bank Officers’ Confederation, All-lndia Bank Officers’ Association, lndian National Bank Officers’ Congress, and National Organisation of Bank Officers have given a call for the two-day strike.