Two new additional directors for Karnataka Bank

The board of directors of Karnataka Bank, has appointed Jeevandas Narayan and Kalmanje Gururaj Acharya as additional directors (non-executive, independent) of the bank.

A statement said that Jeevandas Narayan has over 40 years of experience in banking and finance sector. He retired from the State Bank of India (SBI) as Deputy Managing Director. Earlier, he was the nominee director of the SBI on the board of Soma Enterprises Ltd for a short stint in 2017.

He was appointed as additional director (independent) of Manappuram Home Finance Ltd on February 2 2017, and then he held the post of Managing Director from June 2017 to May 2021. Later, he was re-designated as a non- executive director of the company with effect from June 1 2021.

Kalmanje Gururaj Acharya is a senior partner of KG Acharya & Co, Chartered Accountants, Bengaluru, specialising in corporate finance, corporate taxes and company law.

Earlier, he was a director on the board of erstwhile State Bank of Mysore. He was also a member of the expert advisory committee of ICAI, the statement added.