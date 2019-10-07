U GRO Capital, Bank of Baroda team up for co-origination loans to SMEs

The iPhone 11 Pro nails it with photography and video
Rather happily, I received the smaller of the two more advanced (read expensive) new iPhones for review. The ...
U GRO Capital, a technology-enabled lender to small businesses, has entered into a loan co-origination partnership with Bank of Baroda. For BSE-listed U GRO Capital, this is the first loan co-origination partnership.
The partnership aims to offer customised lending solutions at a competitive rate of interest with a significant reduction in turn-around time to SMEs. This by deploying U GRO Capital’s co-lending technology platform ‘GRO-Xstream’, the company said in a statement here today.
“This partnership is a validation of our knowledge-driven approach (sectoral focus) backed with technology along with the highest levels of corporate governance,” Shachindra Nath, Executive Chairman of U GRO Capital said.
GRO-Xstream offers big banks and other large financial institutions to choose customers as per their selection criterion while utilizing U GRO’s proprietary underwriting engine. It also enables smaller NBFCs for co-lending partnership with U GRO.
“We are committed to working jointly with various partners to support MSMEs, and we have entered into these MoUs to enhance our footprint in delivery of products and services in the MSME eco-system,” said V. S. Khichi, Executive Director at Bank of Baroda.
U GRO, founded by financial services professional Shachindra Nath, had raised about $140 million from a set of global private equity investors in December 2017. The investors included NewQuest, ADV Partners, PAG and Samena Capital and public market investors such as Abakkus, PNB Metlife and multiple Indian family offices.
Rather happily, I received the smaller of the two more advanced (read expensive) new iPhones for review. The ...
With the new Surface laptops and foldable devices, the tech giant is trying to keep pace with the times
Meet Sevaram, who has made it his life’s mission to care for the migrant visitors to a Rajasthan hamlet every ...
Kanoh, on the world heritage site Kalka-Shimla Line in Himachal Pradesh, has no roads, only train tracks
Indian equity market has been in a bear’s grip for 20 months now. How much longer will this last? To what low ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty extended their corrective fall last week
SBI in a strong bear grip (₹249.9)The stock posted some recovery in the month of September by appreciating to ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...