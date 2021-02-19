Money & Banking

U GRO Capital launches GRO Micro, adds 25 branches

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 19, 2021 Published on February 19, 2021

The distribution channel will cater to unorganised micro businesses in non-metro markets

U GRO Capital has launched a dedicated distribution channel called GRO Micro to help lending services for the unorganised micro businesses in non-metro markets.

It has expanded its distribution network by adding 25 branches across five States — Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana and Rajasthan.

Shachindra Nath, Executive Chairman and Managing Director, U GRO Capital, said the company aims to reach over five lakh small businesses across these five States through the launch of GRO Micro.

“We intend to carry our experience from these locations and expand our network by a further 75 branches by the end of 2021-22,” he further said.

Small-ticket loans

“The company aims to offer small-ticket loans secured against property, as well as unsecured loans, to micro businesses to help them in sustenance and stability in the post-pandemic era, meet their working capital needs to fix broken cash flows and cater to their business expansion needs,” it said in a statement.

With GRO Micro, U GRO Capital now has an extensive network of 34 branches and presence in eight States across the country.

